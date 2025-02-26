East Grinstead care home donates to local foodbank

Dozens of items were donated to a local food bank by an East Grinstead care home.

The team at Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close, wanted to support their local community and decided to find out what items were most needed.

The home raised £180 with a tombola stand at a fair they hosted and used the money to buy non-perishable food items and household products for the East Grinstead Food Bank. Team members and relatives of residents also donated items.

Mike Barlow, Food Bank Manager at East Grinstead Food Bank, was delighted that the Mill View team had used their app to check what items were most needed, as many people donate bags of pasta and rice rather than laundry powder and toiletries, which are often not thought about when donating.

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “We think it’s wonderful that the team, residents and their relatives wanted to work together to support such a fantastic organisation.

“Right now, there are many families and individuals that are dependent on local food banks, and it is incredibly important that we support our community. We are so grateful for the support we received, and we hope our donations made a difference to those who needed them.”