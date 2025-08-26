East Grinstead care home hosts wonderful Mad Hatters Tea Party for residents, families and friends

Guests were treated to a joyful afternoon with plenty of entertainment and treats. A hilarious Punch and Judy show had everyone laughing, while a traditional ice cream van and a wide selection of cakes and savoury delights ensured no one went hungry, all washed down with endless cups of tea.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, residents and visitors donned their hand-crafted hats, while colleagues dressed in character for the occasion, bringing the Mad Hatters theme to life.

The event was made even more special by the support of four volunteers from local charity Being Neighbourly EG, who brought along their brand-new community Trishaw. Residents, relatives, and colleagues enjoyed leisurely rides around Charters Village, which proved to be a truly memorable highlight of the day.

The team at Charters Court were delighted to hear that the Community Trishaw will be returning on Friday 29th August, giving everyone another chance to experience this wonderful activity.

Julie Harper, HC-One Charters Court Care Home’s Home Manager said:

"It was wonderful to see so many of our residents, families and friends coming together to enjoy such a joyful afternoon. The laughter, music and sense of fun really lifted everyone’s spirits, and the hats were just fantastic! We are so grateful to Being Neighbourly EG for joining us and giving our residents the chance to experience the Community Trishaw, it truly made the day extra special. At Charters Court, creating moments like this is so important, and we’re already looking forward to welcoming the Trishaw back in August."

To learn more about HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

