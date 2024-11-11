East Grinstead care home marks World Kindness Day

HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home in East Grinstead, West Sussex, is celebrating World Kindness Day on November 13, 2024, by highlighting and appreciating the good deeds care colleagues do to spread positivity and kindness to others through simple acts of kindness.

HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home has opened their doors to the local community to spread kindness and help tackle loneliness and social exclusion.

The team at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home decided to assist and help those within their local community by offering free ‘soup and roll’ drop-in sessions at the home for pensioners to come and enjoy together.

Every Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm in October, November and December, the care home has invited pensioners to pop in for some warmth and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup and a bread roll, whilst also providing them with the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

Staff at Charters Court Care Home's Soup and Roll event

HC-One’s Charters Court’s Head Chef, Sue Williams, provides a different homemade soup each week for members of the elderly community to enjoy, while their wellbeing team is on hand to provide support and engage visitors by having a good chat.

HC-One’s Charters Court’s Home Manager, Melanie Wightman, said:

“Loneliness can be a huge problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder and the dark nights draw in. Our doors are always open to welcome new friends to the home.”