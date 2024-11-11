East Grinstead care home marks World Kindness Day
HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home has opened their doors to the local community to spread kindness and help tackle loneliness and social exclusion.
The team at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home decided to assist and help those within their local community by offering free ‘soup and roll’ drop-in sessions at the home for pensioners to come and enjoy together.
Every Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm in October, November and December, the care home has invited pensioners to pop in for some warmth and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup and a bread roll, whilst also providing them with the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.
HC-One’s Charters Court’s Head Chef, Sue Williams, provides a different homemade soup each week for members of the elderly community to enjoy, while their wellbeing team is on hand to provide support and engage visitors by having a good chat.
HC-One’s Charters Court’s Home Manager, Melanie Wightman, said:
“Loneliness can be a huge problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder and the dark nights draw in. Our doors are always open to welcome new friends to the home.”