East Grinstead care home residents get creative for upcoming Mad Hatters Tea Party
In true Wonderland fashion, the home has launched a series of craft sessions to create bespoke hats for the big day. Residents have enthusiastically embraced the theme, using their creativity and teamwork to craft unique headpieces from paper cups and cardboard. The hats, now sporting a vibrant base coat of brightly coloured paint, will be further decorated during upcoming sessions.
Julie Harper, HC-One Charters Court Care Home’s Home Manager said:
“This event is all about bringing joy and creativity into our home. It’s wonderful to see our residents expressing themselves through art, laughing together, and building excitement for what promises to be a magical tea party.”
The Mad Hatters Tea Party will include themed decorations, delicious treats, and of course, plenty of tea – creating a memorable and inclusive day for all. Charters Court welcomes families, friends, and members of the local community to join the celebration in August.
For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.