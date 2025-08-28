East Grinstead care home to host free dementia advice event

A care home in East Grinstead is inviting the community to learn more about dementia.

On Wednesday 10th September, from 10.30am-12pm, Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close, will be opening its doors for a special event designed to start a conversation about dementia, including debunking some myths about the condition.

The home will be hosting a ‘Typical Signs of Ageing vs Dementia’ talk where the team will share their expertise. They will delve into how early signs of dementia can be subtle and are often mistaken for a regular part of the ageing process. We aim to help people recognise not only the most common symptoms of dementia, but also the more subtle ones.

In addition to the event, the East Grinstead community can also visit The Big Dementia Conversation online advice hub. The portal includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime – whether it’s through a loved one’s diagnosis or their own.

“Here at Mill View, we know just how much of a difference expert guidance can make, which is why we host events such as ‘Typical Signs of Ageing vs Dementia’ to provide support as well as help people better understand systems and living with the condition.

“We’d like to encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly environment.”

Mill View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite. The home features state-of-the-art facilities including a cinema, café and activity space.

To find out more about Mill View, call Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01342 887 940, or email [email protected]