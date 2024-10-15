East Grinstead care home’s ‘soup and roll’ event proves big hit
The team at Charters Court which offers residential, nursing and residential dementia care for up to 60 residents, decided to assist and help those within their local community by offering free ‘soup and roll’ drop-in sessions at the home for local pensioners to come and enjoy together.
Every Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm in October, November and December the care home has invited local pensioners to pop in for some warmth and enjoy a lovely bowl of homemade soup and a bread roll, whilst also providing them with the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.
Charters Court’s Head Chef, Sue Williams, provides a different tasty homemade soup each week for members of the elderly community to enjoy for free, while their wellbeing team is on hand to provide support and engage visitors by having a good chat.
Visitor Chris Jones, commented:
“The soup was absolutely delicious, and it was wonderful to spend time chatting to new people. It is such a lovely idea for the wider community to be invited into Charters Court, I will definitely come again.”
Charters Court’s Home Manager, Melanie Wightman, said:
“Loneliness can be a huge problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder and the dark nights draw in. Our doors are always open to welcome new friends to the home.”