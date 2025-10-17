East Grinstead hockey team wears it pink for Breast Cancer Now

East Grinstead Hockey Club are wearing pink this October to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now’s lifesaving research and life-changing support.

The team has supported Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink campaign for the last five years, and for team member Amy Thompson, the cause is even more poignant, following her mum’s breast diagnosis in 2023 and subsequent secondary diagnosis just a year later.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink is one of the UK’s biggest fundraising events. Now in its 24th year, it brings communities together across the UK to raise money by wearing pink in any way they choose from dress-up days and coffee mornings, to bake sales, wild swims, and even bra displays.

To date, wear it pink has raised over £43 million to support people affected by breast cancer and this year, the East Grinstead Hockey Club is excited to help add even more to that total by wearing pink in all their games throughout October.

East Grinstead player Amy Thompson, who also plays for GB Hockey, says wearing pink in October has become a special team tradition: “Breast Cancer is a cause very close to my heart as my mum is currently undergoing chemotherapy, and several teammates’ mums have been through breast cancer too.

“I’m really enjoying our wear it pink season. We’re proudly wearing our pink kits for every game this season and we even encourage our opposition teams to add pink to their kit, not to mention seeing all our supporters getting involved.

“We’re always so pleased to be able to fundraise and support Breast Cancer Now as it’s such an incredible charity and it’s always so overwhelming each October to see so much pink in the stands and the supporters watching us.

“This year we’re hoping to raise as much as possible to help Breast Cancer Now continue their vital work and be there for everyone who needs them.”

The cause is even more poignant for player Amy Thompson, who's mum is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Kinie Kaur, wear it pink manager at Breast Cancer Now, added: “We’re so incredibly grateful to Amy and her teammates at East Grinstead Hockey Club for being part of wear it pink this October. Their support means the world to us and will help us make a real difference to anyone affected by breast cancer.

“Every 9 minutes, someone in the UK is told they have breast cancer. That’s why events like this matter so much. Whether it's having an all-pink dress-up day at work, hosting tennis tournaments or getting your pals together for sponsored knitting sessions, by wearing pink and raising money, you’re not just funding vital research and support, you’re showing people like Amy and her family, who are facing breast cancer, that they’re not alone.

“Together, we can create a future where everyone with breast cancer lives and is supported to live well. We truly couldn’t do it without you. If you haven’t signed up yet, do it now, visit wearitpink.org/signup and wear it pink with us.”

Wear pink. Raise money. Help fund lifesaving breast cancer research and life-changing support.