East Grinstead mixed-use property up for auction

A retail unit and workshop with a garage and two flats in East Grinstead is coming up for auction later this month.

Mixed-use 30 Cantelupe Road is among 165 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000 to £450,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 24.

The link-detached property is of brick construction beneath a tiled roof and is arranged as a mixed residential commercial building with attached garage and central courtyard.

Included is a retail unit, previously trading as a jeweller’s workshop, with offices and a self-contained one-bedroom flat on the ground floor and a self-contained two-bedroom flat on the first floor.

There is also an inner courtyard and an attached brick built garage with an up-and-over door, accessed via a private driveway with parking for two cars.

The property is offered with vacant possession and has a gas heating system via radiators and double glazing.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a great opportunity to develop the existing building or possible demolition and new build, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“It is situated in a central and convenient location within a mix of residential and commercial properties, close to the heart of the High Street, with its comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities.”

East Grinstead is situated between Crawley and Tunbridge Wells and has excellent roads links to Gatwick and London via the nearby M23 and Haywards Heath and Uckfield are close to the A22.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/251/139/

Land with planning consent for a pair of semi-detached houses neat Crowborough is also listed at the auction.

The land, adjacent to 24 Court Meadow Close in Rotherfield, is listed with a freehold guide price of £275,000-plus.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This parcel of land is located in a residential area close to the village centre, with the town of Crowborough a short drive away offering a variety of shops and amenities.

“We are anticipating strong interest from builders or developers keen to get a start on a new project with a layer of red tape already stripped away.”

Planning permission was granted last April for the construction of two new four-bedroom dwellings, subject to conditions.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, July 22 and ends on Wednesday, July 24.