East Grinstead Trefoil Guild Celebrates 80 years

On November 21st 2024 members of Sussex Central Trefoil Guilds joined East Grinstead Guild to celebrate their 80th Birthday. They were welcomed by the Chair of the Guild, Evral Goldsmith and members of the committee. Evral began her welcome by reading from the early pages of the Guild logbook.

In the last few months of World War 2 eleven ladies joined together on 16th November 1944 to form East Grinstead Trefoil Guild, with their official registration date being in 1945, as East Grinstead District Trefoil Guild. Evral reflected how different was life then. At the first meeting it was decided that no uniform should be worn, owing to wartime restrictions. By August 1945 though, they were in some kind of uniform to meet the Chief Guide at Blackland camp site. She told how their first meetings were held in the First Aid Post, Moat Road, East Grinstead, with their aims and objectives being :- public service, and helping the Guide International Service to restart Guiding in occupied countries. Activities would include books, poetry, health, singing, acting and in the summer camping and hiking, and also first aid training and keep fit exercises.

The Guild now numbers 37, and a new member, Barbra Wozniakowski made her promise that evening.

Deborah Mathews, leader from 1st East Grinstead Guides, spoke on behalf of the division to thank the Guild for all the support they had given to Girlguiding in the area for so many years & presented the Guild with a special card made by her guides. Messages of thanks & congratulations were also given on behalf of the county chair; Carol Pembrey and Wendy Colson; Girlguiding Sussex Central county commissioner. Evral thanked those who had sent the many cards & emails, many were from past members.

Barbra Wozniakowski & Gill Crook

No party would be complete without cake, and there were two! The first was cut by the newest and longest members present , Barbra and Gill Crook, Gill has given over 60 years of service to Girlguiding, although the actual longest Guild member Judith Christian could not unfortunately not attend. The other was cut by members who will have celebrated their own 80th birthday in 2024; Gill Agar and Naomi Robinson.

As the evening of food and friendship came to an end, all agreed that The Trefoil Guild, provides valuable opportunities to meet new people, challenge yourself, make lifelong friends and be part of something for you, whilst still supporting local guiding

Trefoil is a place to: find friendship, give support, get involved, get active. For more information go to https://sussexcentraltrefoil.jjl-host.uk/ https://www.trefoilguild.co.uk/