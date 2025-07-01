East Hoathly care home celebrates Global Beatles Day

Lydfords care home in East Hoathly was transformed into the Cavern Club to mark Global Beatles Day on 25th June. The day celebrates the band’s music and also promotes their message of peace and love

Rock group, The Beatles - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - was formed in 1960, the band initially got together in 1957 but went through a few name changes before settling on The Beatles. Pop history was made on 25 June 1967 when the band performed All You Need Is Love to 400 million people via the first global live TV link which is why Global Beatles Day takes place on this date.

General Manager, Anthony Butler, said: “Lots of our residents are big Beatles fans and still love a lot of 60’s music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all their hits, as well as many other popular songs from the 60’s. This afternoon we had a history of The Beatles and other 60’s music discussion. The residents really enjoyed talking about all their old favourite songs.

One of the residents said: “I have always loved The Beatles, they were the sound of my youth. Listening to all their old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about dancing the night away to Beatles hits back in the day!”

Lydfords Staff enjoying the live music.

