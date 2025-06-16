East Hoathly care home celebrates National Carers Week

Residents at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 9-15. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.

Staff were treated to a wonderful Barbeque prepared by Head chef Joe Grey and Alina Shestopal. They had put together a wonderful spread of buffet food to go alongside the barbeque for everyone to enjoy. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Residents also gave thanks by handing out goodie bags to each of the carers to show their appreciation for all that they do for them.

Chef Alina and Senior Carer Wendy cutting the Thank you Cake

Anthony Butler, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers with a summer party in our garden, and to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends. Everyone has had such a brilliant day.”

A relative of a resident at Lydfords commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank the wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”

