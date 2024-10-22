East Hoathly care home celebrates three years of serving the community
Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with live music, drinks, delicious food and a visit from the Uckfield Mayor, who did the honour of cutting the cake.
Lydfords has built up excellent reputations within its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours. The building was originally constructed in 1876 and was formerly a family home.
General Manager, Robert said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Lydfords. For the past 3 years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff. Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made Lydfords such a loving home.”