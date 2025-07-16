East Hoathly care home head chef is a divisional finalist
The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.
Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Joseph Grey is over the moon to have been nominated for the South beating hundreds of other nominees.
Joseph Grey said: “I’m overjoyed to know that people think highly of my cooking and are nominating me for such a special award.”
As one of the finalists for the South, Joseph Grey went through to the next stage which meant travelling up to Birmingham for a Cook Off between himself and the other 3 Chefs from the South Division who had also made it to this stage. We now wait to find out the overall winner in a couple of weeks!
General Manager, Anthony Butler, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Joe. We are so proud of him. Joe deserves this award because the care he puts into making sure the residents are eating delicious and nutritious food is phenomenal.”
Lydfords Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care.