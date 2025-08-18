East Hoathly care home hosts live opera afternoon
Guests were invited to bring picnic baskets and mats for the performance on the manicured grounds behind the home. The homes Head Chef, Joe Grey, also created some delicious Canapes which were given out during the performance as well as Prosecco and other refreshments.
General Manager, Anthony Butlersaid: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon listening to Charlottes fantastic singing. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Lydfords as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this is one of our favourites!”
One resident said: “I enjoy listening to opera, We are all very lucky to be able to have an opera performance in our own back garden."
Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.