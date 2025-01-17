East Hoathly care home invites community to open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lydfords in East Hoathly will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and entertainment on Saturday 25th January.

Taking place between 10am – 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. There will be a variety of activities going on for you to partake in and maybe try something new.

Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Lydfords will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”