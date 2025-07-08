East Hoathly care home invites you to an afternoon at the opera

Residents and Staff at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly would like to invite you for an Afternoon of grins with a live Opera performance taking place in the home. Local Opera Singer Charlotte and her wonderful Pianist joined us for an afternoon in August last year where they performed a selection of amazing Operatic songs and they have agreed to join us again this year in the homes stunning garden to recreate the afternoon.

We encourage you to bring your friends for a relaxing afternoon in the sun with sensational music. We will have Prossecco and Canapes available on site but you are more than welcome to bring along your own picnic and drinks!

General Manager Anthony Butler said “ Our residents thoroughly enjoyed the event last year and we are extremely excited to have the amazing Charlotte back to join us this year. Anybody is welcome to join us for this wonderful afternoon and we would love to have you there!”

The event is taking place on Friday 15th August 2025 from 2.30pm. If you would like to attend we ask that you contact the home via email or phone to make us aware of how many people you would like to bring along. You can contact the home on

01825 840259 or send an email along to [email protected].

Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential care for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords on 01825 840259, or email anthony.butler@barchester.com