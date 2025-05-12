East Hoathly care home makes roller skating dream come true

Resident, Julie, at Lydfords Care Home used to love ice skating as a child. Julie loves keeping active and really wanted to try roller skating to see if she could enjoy this as her new hobby. So, staff at the home made her wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Julie has lived at Lydfords Care Home since 2024 and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Julie’s face when her dream was realised.

In response to this wonderful surprise, Julie, said: “I was so excited. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”

Anthony, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Lydfords. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Julie was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”