East Hoathly care home marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Lydfords care home in East Hoathly marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is taking place throughout October.

Sadly, we all know someone affected by breast cancer - over 55,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a chance for people to Wear It Pink, get involved in raising funds and find out more about how to check themselves and what to do if they find any symptoms of breast cancer.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, staff and residents at Lydfords spent time coming together to raise funds by wearing it pink, eating pink cupcakes, creating pink-inspired art used to decorate the home and had the wonderful Suzanna come in for some live music. Everyone enjoyed getting involved and showing their support.

General Manager, Anthony Butler, said: “Breast cancer is a cause close to many of our staff and residents’ hearts so everyone was keen to take part in fundraising activities and do their bit. We are proud to donate the money we raised to help fund research and try to make a difference.”

'Wearing it Pink' with pink sunglasses

Lydfords Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Lydfords provides residential and respite care.

For more information please contact Anthony Butler, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home on 01825 840259, or email [email protected]