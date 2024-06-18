East Preston church smashes £100K restoration target
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five years ago, faced with a very long list of necessary repairs, the Friends of St Mary’s launched the EPIC (East Preston’s Iconic Church) Appeal to raise the money needed.
The great news is they’ve hit it, or rather, donors from the village and further afield, as well as the visitors to two Christmas Tree Festivals have hit it.
Whether church go-ers or not, many people seem to want this ancient building to be there for many more centuries.
Repairs to the north wall of the church are already underway - they alone are costing £50,000 - and more will follow for this medieval Grade 1 listed building, which needs specialist, expert renovation.
St Mary’s is figuratively at the centre of village life, even if it’s on the fringe of the parish, and regularly hosts baptisms, weddings and funerals for many local people, as well as events like the sell-out music nights and the Welcome Café, which, on the first Monday morning of each month, sees dozens of people enjoy a cup of tea whilst making new friends.
The Friends of St Mary’s would like to say a huge “thank you” to everyone who has contributed to the EPIC Appeal and looks forward to welcoming anyone who would like to see St Mary’s in its restored glory at this year’s Christmas Tree Festival, which runs from December 13 to 15.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.