East Preston church smashes £100K restoration target

“Ageing East Preston beauty lands £100,000 for major facelift,” might trigger thoughts of a fading starlet planning some cosmetic surgery, but the recipient of this sizeable sum is actually the oldest working building in the village - the parish church of St Mary’s in Vicarage Lane

Five years ago, faced with a very long list of necessary repairs, the Friends of St Mary’s launched the EPIC (East Preston’s Iconic Church) Appeal to raise the money needed.

The great news is they’ve hit it, or rather, donors from the village and further afield, as well as the visitors to two Christmas Tree Festivals have hit it.

Whether church go-ers or not, many people seem to want this ancient building to be there for many more centuries.

DE-LIGHT-FUL: St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival.

Repairs to the north wall of the church are already underway - they alone are costing £50,000 - and more will follow for this medieval Grade 1 listed building, which needs specialist, expert renovation.

St Mary’s is figuratively at the centre of village life, even if it’s on the fringe of the parish, and regularly hosts baptisms, weddings and funerals for many local people, as well as events like the sell-out music nights and the Welcome Café, which, on the first Monday morning of each month, sees dozens of people enjoy a cup of tea whilst making new friends.