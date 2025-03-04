East Preston mum sheds half her body weight after shocking photo from her daughter’s 1st birthday party sparks life-changing transformation

In an awe-inspiring transformation, Aby, a mother of two from East Preston, has shed an astonishing 10st, including 4st since July 2024, thanks to the support and guidance of Slimming World. Her journey is a testament to the power of determination, a supportive community, and a life-changing approach to health and wellbeing.

Hitting Rock Bottom: The Turning Point

At nearly 21 stone, Aby faced overwhelming challenges in every aspect of her life. “I couldn’t run around after my children. I had zero confidence, hid behind baggy clothes, and suffered from debilitating depression,” she recalls. Simple activities like climbing stairs or playing with her eldest daughter left her breathless and in pain. The low point came when she avoided social situations, felt trapped by her own body, and couldn’t envision a brighter future.

But everything changed when she rediscovered Slimming World, a plan she first tried during university. “I knew it wasn’t just about dieting but about creating sustainable lifestyle changes that were easy to maintain long term. It was the perfect choice to help me tackle my struggles with losing weight and keeping it off.”

Hiding in baggy jumpers vs wearing skinny jeans!

Embracing Food Optimising: A Lifestyle Shift

Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan proved to be the game-changer. In her first week, Aby lost 5.5lbs and hasn’t looked back since. “What I love about Food Optimising is that it’s about enjoying real, hearty meals like spaghetti bolognese and chilli. It doesn’t feel like dieting; it feels like living!”

By shifting her eating habits, she replaced constant sugary snacks with nutritious meals, embraced meal planning, and started cooking from scratch. “I feel confident knowing exactly what goes into my food, especially when feeding my young children,” she shares.

A Warm Welcome and Ongoing Support

The picture that sparked a change vs dressed up for training at Slimming World's Head Office!

Walking into her local Slimming World group was initially nerve-wracking, but Aby found an instant connection with fellow members. “Everyone was so friendly and supportive. I haven’t laughed that much in years!” she says. Weekly group sessions became a treasure trove of inspiration, from recipe ideas to motivation during tougher weeks.

Her Slimming World Consultant also played a vital role: “They never judged me and always understood what I was going through.”

The Transformation: Confidence, Style, and a New Lease on Life

Now weighing 11st, Aby has not only transformed her body but also her entire outlook on life. Her confidence has soared, and she’s even conquered a huge fear of hers: public speaking. “I recently presented at our Annual Conference in a huge auditorium, in front of 140 people – something I could never have imagined before. The feedback was incredible, and it felt like a turning point in reclaiming my life.”

Her newfound love for fashion has also blossomed. “I’ve gone from baggy clothes to loving leather skirts and sparkly dresses. It feels amazing to embrace my style again.”

Family, Fitness, and a Brighter Future

Life is now full of activity and joy. Aby regularly takes long walks with her children, incorporating fun and fitness into family time. “We walk to the beach together – my eldest on her scooter and my youngest in the buggy. It’s such a positive change for all of us.”

A Message of Hope

For anyone struggling with their weight, Aby offers this heartfelt advice: “Don’t wait to make the change. It’s not just about the weight loss; it’s about feeling happy, confident, and alive again. You’ll find nothing but support from your local Slimming World Consultant and group, so what are you waiting for?!”

For more information about Slimming World or to find a local group, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk.

About Slimming World:

Slimming World is a leading weight management organisation that has helped millions achieve their health and wellness goals through a unique combination of Food Optimising, group support, and physical activity encouragement.