East Sussex appoints Morgan Sindall to supercharge two vital youth facilities

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Southern Home Counties business has been appointed by East Sussex County Council to upgrade and enhance two community youth facilities, the JOFF (the Joy of Finding Friends) Youth Hub in Peacehaven, and Heathfield Youth Hub, in Heathfield.

The two projects are part of a £7 million scheme to support young people in the area by creating modern, multifunctional spaces that will revitalise local youth services and provide a variety of activity options and social benefits.

The Council received funding from the government’s Youth Investment Fund to deliver the new youth facilities. The Youth Investment Fund is funded by the UK Government and is delivered by Social Investment Business in partnership with Resonance, Key Fund and National Youth Agency.

Plans for the new Heathfield Youth Hub were approved earlier this year to replace the original building which had been constructed in the 1950s.

Heathfield Youth Centre.

The former centre has now been demolished and Morgan Sindall will create a new, fully accessible, 825m2, two-storey building. The building is designed to be highly versatile, with spaces for arts, music and games as well as additional areas for early years groups.

The centre, which is scheduled to complete in Spring 2025, will primarily cater to 11–18 year-olds whilst also providing vital services for 9–25 year-olds with additional needs. Local children were key consultees and were involved throughout the design process to ensure that the facility would be tailored to their needs.

Sustainability and futureproofing were important aspects of the project, with a Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) frame specified thanks to its high-performance thermal efficiency and energy efficient properties.

As the site of Heathfield Youth Hub is located next to a busy local Co-Op, Morgan Sindall developed a comprehensive plan of coordinated deliveries and community engagement to minimise inconvenience.

The project at the JOFF Youth Hub in Peacehaven consists of a modest extension and refurbishment of the existing Youth Hub across a two-storey building which is scheduled to be ready in Spring 2025. The upgrade of the site is being undertaken as the original building dates to the 1960s and is no longer suitable for the local area’s needs.

As the project progresses, the pre-existing building will undergo some internal reconfiguration with new floors and doors installed, as well as a new external lift added to bring the site’s accessibility features up to date.

Guy Hannell, Area Director for Morgan Sindall in the Southern Home Counties, said: “A lot of praise must go to East Sussex County Council in their initiative to spark regeneration amongst local youth facilities. We are well aware of the state of disrepair many of these hubs find themselves in, and the impact that giving them a new lease of life creates within the community.

“Morgan Sindall Construction has always been community-focused, and these projects have given the team a chance to engage positively with young people and their parents and carers. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with them and look forward to continuing our consultations to deliver two fantastic community centres fit for generations to come.”

Councillor Bob Bowdler, East Sussex County Council Lead Member for Children and Families, said: “We are very excited to break ground on these transformative projects in Heathfield and Peacehaven, which will not only enhance our community's youth services, but also drive local economic growth.

“We are thankful for the Youth Investment Fund and the opportunity this fund is providing for improving some of our key Youth Hub sites in East Sussex. We look forward to seeing these projects come to life and making a lasting positive impact and seeing what Social Value Morgan Sindall will add to East Sussex via these contracts.”