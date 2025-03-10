East Sussex Art Club - galloping along with oil pastels!

Two of the scariest subjects for amateur artists to tackle are horses and movement! At the Club’s March meeting on Saturday 8th, Artist Stephen Cheeseman gave us plenty of ideas on how to cope with both these tricky subjects! During his demonstration, he used oil pastels, an often overlooked medium that members were very keen to learn more about.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working from large reference photos, he swiftly built up energetic impressions of realistic horses, showing us how to ensure that the different parts of the horse’s anatomy were in proportion and in the right place.

By setting objects on a slant, making sure that areas of the outlines were slightly blurred rather than hard-edged, and using warm and cool colours to give a sense of distance, Stephen produced dynamic sketches in oil pastel where horses seemed to leap off the page and thunder down the home straight!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great afternoon with all kinds of useful hints and tips to encourage members to give both the materials and the subjects a try.

Stephen Cheeseman demonstrating oil pastels

At the Club’s next meeting on April 12th at 2pm , artist Melanie Cambridge will be demonstrating how to create some of her stunning skies in oils. (See www.melaniecambridge-fine-art.co.uk ) Why not come along to experience the joy of it at St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards? You don’t have to be a member, but for information about membership, please [email protected].