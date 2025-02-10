East Sussex Art Club members enjoy creating collage art works
Inspiration was provided by examples of Catherine’s own vibrant, multi layered work.
On the face of it, collage seems an easy method to create a picture. It isn’t – members needed to think ‘outside the box’, and use their imaginations in a different way.
It was certainly out of some people’s comfort zones (this writer included, who muttered a few vague imprecations under her breath as she struggled to create a garden cottage and garden out of bits of torn up Caravana and Camping magazines and tissue paper).
The end results for all members under Catherine’s guidance, were little short of amazing. Those ripped up bits of paper and PVA coalesced into stunning, textured and multifaceted works of art ranging from abstract to representational.
Above all it got members thinking – and (despite my own mutterings) it was fun! This month’s competition – birds and butterflies – was won by Evelyne Gray with a beautifully observed painting of a tree creeper (Robin could you confirm type of bird and material).
Next event is on Saturday March 8th at 2pm in St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road: (2-4pm Demonstration with Stephen Cheeseman doing movement in oil pastel www.stephencheeseman.com To find out more about us, join the Club or to renew membership, contact [email protected]