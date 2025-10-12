East Sussex Art Club News

Claire Thompson, winner of this month's competition

The Club welcomed Eastbourne artist Terry Hobbs in October, to give a masterclass on painting landscapes in oils.

We appreciated Terry’s no-nonsense approach. He quickly primed canvases with a thin coat of titanium white and linseed oil which helped his glazes of oil paint to glide over the surface before he blended them with a soft mophead brush. Using fan brushes and a vigorous stippling technique, he created clouds, trees and grass for a summer landscape, and then a moody winter landscape in muted colours which was particularly striking. This month’s competition (Still Life) was won by Claire Thompson.

Our next meeting is the AGM at 2pm on November 9th at St John’s Church Hall in Brittany Road, St Leonards. In addition to reports and a discussion of next year’s programme, there will be refreshments and the chance to win one of the two oil landscapes that Terry Hobbs generously donated. Local artist and tutor Lorna Vahey of the New England Art Club will be giving a gentle critique of members’ entries to the AGM art competition: one work, any subject, any medium.