East Sussex Arts Club has fun
It was obvious, though, that Bill’s work is based on close observation of people and animals, and he encouraged us to always keep a sketch book.
His amazing ability to recreate all the great cartoon figures from memory was impressive enough, but in the last half hour he produced rapid versions of any character or animal we suggested.
Bill invited us to draw along with him, and this proved to be great fun, even though it was a long way from the kinds of art that most of us are used to.
This month’s competition was won by Jan Emery, with a fine portrait of aviator Amy Johnson in graphite pencil.
The Club’s next session is a watercolour workshop with Joe Francis Dowden on September 13th.
For details of Club membership, contact [email protected]