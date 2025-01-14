East Sussex Arts Club members enjoy landscape painting demonstration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Painting a misty landscape in watercolour, Keith gave us plenty of tips and explanations as the work progressed.
He showed us how different pairs of colours work together to produce specific results – shadow, distance, brickwork, foliage etc. His patient use of a very fine rigger to create branches and twigs was fascinating to watch.
This month’s competition – a misty morning – was won by Evelyne Gray with a soft pastel painting.
Next month’s event is on February 8 at 1.30pm in St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road: a workshop on seabirds using mixed media and collage, with local artist Catherine Farr. (See www.catherinefarr.com).
To join the club or to renew membership, contact [email protected]