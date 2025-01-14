East Sussex Arts Club members enjoy landscape painting demonstration

By Robin Gray
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 08:41 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST
Club members braved bitterly cold weather on Saturday to be rewarded with a really interesting demonstration from Keith Collins.

Painting a misty landscape in watercolour, Keith gave us plenty of tips and explanations as the work progressed.

He showed us how different pairs of colours work together to produce specific results – shadow, distance, brickwork, foliage etc. His patient use of a very fine rigger to create branches and twigs was fascinating to watch.

This month’s competition – a misty morning – was won by Evelyne Gray with a soft pastel painting.

Keith Collins with his finished watercolour

Next month’s event is on February 8 at 1.30pm in St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road: a workshop on seabirds using mixed media and collage, with local artist Catherine Farr. (See www.catherinefarr.com).

To join the club or to renew membership, contact [email protected]

