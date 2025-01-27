East Sussex attraction revamps to create Oriental space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A previously under-used area in a Newhaven visitor attraction has been transformed to create an Oriental Garden.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-house artist at Paradise Park has been working hard to finish her latest painting in the new zone.

Talented Artist Alisha has spent the past few weeks working on the oriental landscape to refurbish a rather dilapidated and uninspiring area of the Avis Road site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alisha said she enjoyed this project immensely. “It meant I could experiment with different mark making techniques to create all the contrasting plant textures. I liked using vibrant colours to replicate this landscape inspired by an oriental garden”, she said.

Part of Paradise Park in Newhaven has been transformed with the creation of an Oriental Garden.

The project was overseen by Attractions Manager Alex Magni who had wanted to revamp the area since joining Paradise Park last year: “This area was the first I picked out as benefiting from refurbishment.

“The space feels completely transformed, it is so much more vibrant and welcoming now. Alisha always puts so much thought and care into every project she does, her talent for creating such a unique space is truly inspiring for future projects.”, said Alex.

More details at www.paradisepark.co.uk