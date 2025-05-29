East Sussex charity DISC attends the Royal Garden Party

By Ana Copus
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

DISC had the honour of being invited to a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace which we attended on the 20th May. It was such a privilege to attend such a prestigious event.

We are a non profit organisation that support the unpaid carers of those living with Dementia, across East Sussex. Running carer only support groups and information courses, but also providing 1:1 support and information.

In the 7 years since we set up DISC, this is definitely a highlight for us all. It shows that the work we do is recognised and still as vital today as it has always been.

Related topics:East SussexBuckingham PalaceDementia
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice