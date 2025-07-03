East Sussex Churches are encouraged to take part in a nationwide survey to establish the state of church buildings and the activities which take place inside them

Churches of all denominations in East Sussex are urged to take part, as the results will benefit both churches and their communities in the long run.

The results of the survey will enable:

·The identification of common issues churches face by nation, location and denomination,

·Understanding of the condition of churches in the UK and how their maintenance and repair costs are met,

·Recognition of the community activities churches host and run from their buildings and how volunteers contribute to this and the running of the church,

·An opportunity to listen to church volunteers. The survey will provide a place where volunteers can share their feelings and knowledge about church buildings,

·Policymakers, dioceses and funders to be able to better target their support to help see churches stay open and in use.

Churches, chapels, meeting houses and cathedrals from any Christian denomination are urged to take part at nationalchurchestrust.org/survey. The survey will take just 30 minutes to complete and will make a huge difference.

The closing date to complete the survey is Sunday 13 July 2025.

The role that churches play in communities across East Sussex and indeed across the UK, can go unnoticed; this is a chance for churches to change that.

The essential evidence that churches provide through The National Churches Survey will build a clearer picture for the public, policymakers and the government, as well as funders, dioceses and support organisations. This will help us to tell a stronger, more informed story about churches in the UK and make it possible then to ensure support is targeted more effectively.

Churches provide a huge amount of social good through activities such as food banks, warm spaces, parent and toddler groups, and mental health support, which help the most vulnerable people and alleviate costs from local authorities and the NHS. For example, there are more food banks run or hosted by churches in the UK than there are branches of McDonalds.

They also attract tourists from overseas and from across the UK, which can boost the local economy.

Karl Newton, Deputy CEO of the National Churches Trust, said: “Churches are essential to the UK, not just as places of worship, but for the support they provide to local communities through activities such as food banks and mental health support, and for how they boost the economy by attracting tourists. The National Churches Survey provides a way for individual churches to share their stories, and by uniting these voices, it helps to both celebrate their contributions and advocate for continued support. The changes to the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme are a timely reminder of why The National Churches Survey is so important.”

“We urge all churches, chapels and meeting houses in East Sussex to complete the National Churches Survey so that their voice can be heard.”

The future of church buildings is a challenge facing every denomination in the UK. With limited funding sources and aging volunteers, more needs to be done to ensure their survival, the spokesperson added.

Emily Gee, Director for Church and Cathedral Buildings, Church of England, said: "We all know just how important church buildings are, all they mean to our communities and their contribution to place and the local economy. This survey will help equip us with the data we need to show policy makers and financial decision takers why churches matter and how much they mean to so many people and places in the UK. Churches give so much while being responsible for so much, so please complete the survey and help the National Churches Trust and its partners to tell the story of our churches in this generation."

Churches can fill out the survey online at nationalchurchestrust.org/survey