East Sussex Fire Authority encourages you to have your say

East Sussex Fire Authority is encouraging those who live, work and visit East Sussex and Brighton and Hove to have their say about plans for the future.

A consultation will run from 5 September 2025 until 31 October 2025 asking for view on its draft Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP).

This CRMP sets out how East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will achieve our refreshed Core Purpose: Reducing Risks, Saving Lives – Together.

The plan is focused on improving public safety, reducing the number of incidents, and saving lives, ensuring the Service meets the evolving needs of our communities.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on scene in Hastings

Chair of the Fire Authority Cllr Amanda Evans said:

“The Authority has experienced first-hand the challenges which face all public authorities and services. Members have made difficult decisions to ensure the financial sustainability of East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service in order for us to keep investing where it is needed most.

We know the importance of working with other organisations and understanding how East Sussex and Brighton and Hove could change in the future.”

The CRMP identifies and assesses all foreseeable risks which our communities may face.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Training

The better the Service understands the risks, the more effectively it can target resources towards reducing them.

Chief Fire Officer Mark Matthews said:

"We are committed to building on our successes. We have one of the fastest emergency responses in the country and this CRMP seeks to build additional resilience around our operational rapabilities in response to changes in risk. We have recently received a good inspection report by HMICFRS.

We will continue to visit homes, offering advice and support as well as enforcing fire safety legislation in relevant buildings when proportionate to do so. We have a thriving Fire Cadets and wider educational programme, working with youngsters to reduce risk from all different backgrounds.

These activities and operational capabilities create a community offer which we will strive to maintain whilst continuing to adapt as risks changes, working together with our own staff, partners, other public bodies and the communities we are entrusted to serve.”

The CRMP is five-year plan, with a detailed work plan for years 1 and 2.

It is split into three key areas:

Responding effectively to fire and other emergencies – ensuring help is available when people face life-threatening emergencies.

Protecting the public through fire regulation - reducing the impact of fire in the built environment, keeping our community and firefighters safe.

Preventing fires and other emergencies - building safer, healthier, stronger and more resilient communities reducing the harm from fire and other emergencies.

The public are asked to take part survey and encourage others to do so too.

The results will be presented at the Fire Authority meeting held on 12 February 2026.