East Sussex Hearing visits East Hoathly care home
East Sussex Hearing joined residents, family and the local community for the day. They began the morning with a presentation on their charity and what they do, this was followed by demonstrating the equipment they have that helps support those with hearing loss.
After a relaxed lunch break. The clinical team were set up in the pavilion doing free ear health care checks and maintenance on hearing aids.
General Manager at Lydfords Care Home, Anthony Butler said: “It was lovely to have East Sussex Hearing here for the day. Everyone found the talk very informative and had chance to speak one to one with the team. The free ear health checks were ideal. We know the importance of the services and will always support our residents and those who are unable to travel a further distance!”