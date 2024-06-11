Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premium housebuilder Redrow has donated £400 to East Hoathly Church of England Primary School, in aid of its annual Fun Run Event held near to Redrow’s Paddock Green development in East Hoathly.

Thanks to Redrow’s donation, all runners received medals on the day for their efforts, winners of each race additionally received a trophy, and children who attended were able to enjoy a choice of bouncy castle entertainments.

The event, organised by the school, turned out to be a huge success, with almost 200 participants attending to run in either 1km, 5km, or 10km races.

The Fun Run is an important fundraising activity for the school, with this year’s fun run raising a significant amount, to help fund new sporting equipment for the pupils at the school.

Participants racing toward the finish line.

Ben Fewsdale, managing director at Redrow South East,said: “We were delighted to sponsor East Hoathly school’s Fun Run for the second year running.

“The annual run is a fantastic event which enables the community to come together, be active, and raise proceeds for the pupils of the school.

“At Redrow, we’re committed to not only building high quality homes, but thriving communities, and connecting with the local people and organisations in the East Hoathly area.

“With our Paddock Green development now in full swing, we’re looking forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the school and the local community.”

Jacqs Bradley, organiser of the event, added: “We are extremely grateful for Redrow’s support for our Fun Run again this year. Redrow supported our event last year, and this year became the event’s sponsor.

“Its donation has enabled us to properly celebrate everyone who took part, and the winners.

“We love bringing our community together in support of our school, and we thank Redrow for their generous sponsorship, and hope to work with them in the years ahead.”

East Hoathly Church of England Primary School is only a short walk away from Redrow’s Paddock Green development, home to a selection of energy efficient three to five bedroom family properties.

All of the homes are Eco Electric, heated by an air source heat pump and benefiting from underfloor heating to the ground floor.

The Paddock Green development is perfectly located in the East Sussex countryside, right in the heart of the village of East Hoathly. Residents can easily get to London with rail journeys to London Bridge taking just over an hour. The development is perfect for families too, as a newly installed play area is also on offer for families to enjoy.