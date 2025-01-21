East Sussex Jobcentre Plus work coaches look forward to a busy 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great being done by Work Coaches across Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne, Lewes and Newhaven. A particular success is the 18-24 age group, where more than 45 people across Hastings & Rye have returned to work.

Caroline Williams from Hastings and Eastbourne jobcentres said: “We’re looking forward to another successful year. The priority remains to build excellent partnerships with local businesses, so we can help to fill their vacancies with the right people. For jobseekers our work coaches have a range of support on offer including access to training and voluntary work experience. This along with specialist services through the Disability Employment Advisors, can act as a springboard to a new career.

Currently there are vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care. Across the local area we are working with a new care home in Bexhill, (Oyster care home), Knockhatch Adventure Park and Independent Lives businesses to help fill their vacancies. We have also organised Sector Based Work Academies for Rail Track and Health Care work – please speak to your Work Coach if you would like more information about these opportunities.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said:

“Today’s figures are more evidence that we must Get Britain Working, which is why the Government is relentlessly focused on driving up opportunity and driving down barriers to success in every part of the country.

“With real wages continuing to rise we are working to boost living standards and get the economy growing as part of our Plan for Change by reforming Jobcentres, joining up fragmented local support and guaranteeing every young person has the chance to be earning or learning.”