East Sussex man diagnosed with rare leukaemia takes centre stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall

An East Sussex man diagnosed with a rare type of leukaemia at just 16 has taken centre stage in front of 5,000 people at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

It was part of Teenage Cancer Trust’s iconic fundraising gigs which sees a week of entertainment from some of the best acts in the business, alongside giving young people who have had cancer a VIP trip to remember.

Jude Solley, now 20 from Seaford, who was diagnosed with a rare type of leukaemia called Mixed-phenotype acute leukaemia,watched Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols, as part of the charity’s Ultimate Backstage Experience programme.

Jude, who is being supported byTeenage Cancer Trust, was treated to an exclusive tour of the Royal Albert Hall, had dinner backstage, took part in an interactive workshop courtesy of the venue’s engagement team, and stayed in a hotel, before exploring the city the following day.

During the show,Judealso got the chance to have his own moment in the spotlight when he was invited on stage, alongside his peers, totake a selfie with a 5,000 strong crowd who lit their phone torches to show their support for young people with cancer.

Jude was diagnosed with leukaemia in March 2021 after he started feeling unwell.

”My lymph nodes were raised and I had a sore throat,” he said.

“The doctor thought it was glandular fever and I was given antibiotics but they didn’t work so I had a blood test.”

A week later, Jude was called into the hospital where he was told he had leukaemia.

“My parents broke down,” he added.

“I’m the youngest of three kids and their baby. I was just numb and didn’t feel anything.

“My older brother is chilled and just sent me a Make a Wish meme. I liked his response as I prefer light-hearted reactions to end of the world reactions.”

Jude was initially admitted to Eastbourne Hospital before being transferred to the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at The Royal Marsden, where he stayed in for a couple of months for his treatment.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust unit was great,” Jude said.

“The staff helped to keep me busy. They knew that I liked Lego, so they got me some sets to build. I’m also really into music and the staff brought me a guitar and let me go up on the roof garden to play.”

“I was doing my GCSEs when I started treatment and then I tried to do a year in college on a carpentry course, but it was too physically tough, so I left that but I did three years on a fashion course which was good.

“During my treatment, I was introduced to Sam, who was Teenage Cancer Trust’s Clinical Nurse Specialist at the time and he helped me a lot.

“If I had any appointments in different parts of the hospital, he would make sure that he was there to accompany me because I can get quite anxious.

“He was really easy to talk to and I felt able to tell him anything that was bothering me.

“I met so many young people and went to lots of events which Sam organised. It helped to have other people my age at events who I could talk to about what we were going through.”

Talking about the impacts of being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager, Jude said: “I was diagnosed at 16 and had three and a half years of treatment, so it has had an impact on my life.

“All of my friends were learning to drive, getting their first jobs, going off to uni and I’ve got to 20 and I have no experience.

“It was ok when I was having treatment as I had an ‘excuse’ to stay at home as I was ill. Now people think I am ok as I have finished treatment, but I’m not truly better.

“Going through cancer can be really mentally challenging and Teenage Cancer Trust helped a lot with that. Being on steroids made me gain a lot of weight which affected my self-image and I developed an eating disorder.

“I talked to Sam about it and that helped, and he referred me for psychology. That team helped me a lot. I would recommend that young people going through cancer do find someone who they are comfortable with talking about the mental impact of it with.”

Jude has also been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust Clinical Nurse Specialist Julia, and Youth Support Coordinator Nicola, who invited him to Teenage Cancer Trust’s Ultimate Backstage Experience.

On his experience at the Royal Albert Hall, Jude, who was joined by Nicola, and other young people who have been supported by the charity, said: "The Ultimate Backstage Experience was amazing. I got to meet so many new friends going through similar situations.

"Teenage Cancer Trust staff helped me massively as I wasn't too confident with travelling around London but they helped to make sure I was in the right place.

"I felt like royalty because for the whole day at the Royal Albert Hall, I got to see exclusive areas and got to go on stage.

"My ultimate dream is to perform on stages like these, like the bands that night. Being able to stand in their place just for a few minutes was incredible."

The Ultimate Backstage Experience offers young people an opportunity to connect with other young people who have faced cancer, boost their confidence post-treatment, and create lasting memories.

This year, with generous sponsorship from Domino’s Pizza, more than 125 young people had the chance to participate.

In addition to sponsoring the Ultimate Backstage Experience, over the past 10 years, Domino’s has raised over £8 million to support Teenage Cancer Trust’s vital work and ensure that cancer doesn’t stop young people with cancer living their lives.

In 2024 alone, Domino’s raised over £800,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust. Alongside the charity’s core work, Domino’s funded seven Youth Support Coordinators across the UK, who help young people to navigate their cancer experience, and went the extra mile and donated over 2,500 pizzas.

Through its annual series of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, Teenage Cancer Trust has raised over £34 million to fund its specialist units, nurses, and youth support teams across the UK for young people aged 13-24.

That money is enough to pay for over a million hours of specialist care from Teenage Cancer Trust nurses. This year, top performers including The Who, The Corrs, and James Arthurall performed for free to help young people with cancer.

Kelly Scott, Head of Youth Work and Programmes, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “You only get one chance at being young, and those years shape the person you become.

“Friendships, mental health, body image, studies, work, relationships and choices about the future are hard enough to navigate – but a cancer diagnosis can make that even more challenging, leaving people feeling isolated.

“Special events like the Ultimate Backstage Experience bring young people together to connect, make friends, and to have fun.

“We are hugely thankful to our sponsor, Domino’s, whose support means that young people can enjoy a memorable trip to the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside other people their age who have face similar challenges.”

Rachel Townsend, Senior Charity Communications Manager at Domino's Pizza Group Domino’s, said: “We are really proud to be a long-standing partner of Teenage Cancer Trust and to support the incredible work they do up and down the country.

“Teenage Cancer Trust helps young people to hold on to their independence, making sure they don’t miss out on all the things that make being young special and unique – such as going to their first gig.

“This is exactly what the Ultimate Backstage Experience aims to provide, and we’re once again honoured to be supporting the event, helping young people to make new memories and friends.”