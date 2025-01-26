East Sussex mayors visit Polegate for pantomime performance.
The gathering hosted by Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar brought together the The Vice Chair’s of Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford and Battle. The Chairman of Rother District Council. The Deputy Mayor of Peacehaven, the Chairman of Willingdon Parish Council. Platinum Champion Lord Brett McClean, members of Polegate Town Council and the Chair of Polegate Community Association.
The towns Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “Polegate Drama Group are an asset to our town and it was a privilege and a pleasure to bring my fellow Mayors to see this outstanding performance. As always the team on stage and behind the scenes delivered an amazingly professional performance and everyone involved should be very proud. The added Mayoral jokes on local issues made it a truly special experience.”
Chairman of Polegate Drama Group Ryan Tate added “We have had a brilliant pantomime season and will be shortly starting work on our spring play Calendar Girls which we will be bringing to the stage in May. We are excited to announce our Pantomime for January 2026 will be Aladdin.”
Vice Chairman of Wealden District Council Gavin Blake-Coggins said “I found the experience absolutely awesome.” while Lord Brett Mclean, Platinum Champion Ambassador added “What an excellent event, congratulations to all involved , such dedication and commitment to the world of entertainment, wonderful vocals, costumes, choreography, instrumentals, jokes and a truly amazing happy ever after!.”