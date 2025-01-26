East Sussex mayors visit Polegate for pantomime performance.

By Dan Dunbar
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 22:50 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Saturday evening saw Mayors from across East Sussex come to Polegate to a performance of the Pantomime of your Dreams Sleeping Beauty, the 53rd family pantomime by Polegate Drama Group.

The gathering hosted by Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar brought together the The Vice Chair’s of Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford and Battle. The Chairman of Rother District Council. The Deputy Mayor of Peacehaven, the Chairman of Willingdon Parish Council. Platinum Champion Lord Brett McClean, members of Polegate Town Council and the Chair of Polegate Community Association.

The towns Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “Polegate Drama Group are an asset to our town and it was a privilege and a pleasure to bring my fellow Mayors to see this outstanding performance. As always the team on stage and behind the scenes delivered an amazingly professional performance and everyone involved should be very proud. The added Mayoral jokes on local issues made it a truly special experience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman of Polegate Drama Group Ryan Tate added “We have had a brilliant pantomime season and will be shortly starting work on our spring play Calendar Girls which we will be bringing to the stage in May. We are excited to announce our Pantomime for January 2026 will be Aladdin.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Polegate with Dame Nanny Nora NightyThe Mayor of Eastbourne with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Polegate with Dame Nanny Nora Nighty
The Mayor of Eastbourne with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Polegate with Dame Nanny Nora Nighty

Vice Chairman of Wealden District Council Gavin Blake-Coggins said “I found the experience absolutely awesome.” while Lord Brett Mclean, Platinum Champion Ambassador added “What an excellent event, congratulations to all involved , such dedication and commitment to the world of entertainment, wonderful vocals, costumes, choreography, instrumentals, jokes and a truly amazing happy ever after!.”

Related topics:PolegateDeputy MayorWealden District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice