East Sussex mayors visit Polegate for pantomime performance.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday evening saw Mayors from across East Sussex come to Polegate to a performance of the Pantomime of your Dreams Sleeping Beauty, the 53rd family pantomime by Polegate Drama Group.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gathering hosted by Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar brought together the The Vice Chair’s of Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Hailsham, Seaford and Battle. The Chairman of Rother District Council. The Deputy Mayor of Peacehaven, the Chairman of Willingdon Parish Council. Platinum Champion Lord Brett McClean, members of Polegate Town Council and the Chair of Polegate Community Association.

The towns Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said “Polegate Drama Group are an asset to our town and it was a privilege and a pleasure to bring my fellow Mayors to see this outstanding performance. As always the team on stage and behind the scenes delivered an amazingly professional performance and everyone involved should be very proud. The added Mayoral jokes on local issues made it a truly special experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of Polegate Drama Group Ryan Tate added “We have had a brilliant pantomime season and will be shortly starting work on our spring play Calendar Girls which we will be bringing to the stage in May. We are excited to announce our Pantomime for January 2026 will be Aladdin.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Polegate with Dame Nanny Nora Nighty

Vice Chairman of Wealden District Council Gavin Blake-Coggins said “I found the experience absolutely awesome.” while Lord Brett Mclean, Platinum Champion Ambassador added “What an excellent event, congratulations to all involved , such dedication and commitment to the world of entertainment, wonderful vocals, costumes, choreography, instrumentals, jokes and a truly amazing happy ever after!.”