East Sussex National stages Food, Drink & Makers Festival to support Chailey Heritage Foundation

By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 08:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The East Sussex National at Little Hosted, Uckfield, held a Food, Drink & Makers Festival to support Chailey Heritage Foundation.

The day was designed to celebrate the talents of local makers and suppliers of regional delights.

There was a variety of activities including a raffle, face painting, bouncy castle, live music, and captivating demonstrations from skilled crafters and producers.

It was an occasion filled with fun for the whole family!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa.East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa.
East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa.

Entry was by voluntary donation to support Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Joy Dyson from Chailey Heritage Foundation said: "We would like to thank the East Sussex National for hosting the day, and indeed supporting us.

"The day was a great success, and we thank everyone who supported it and came along."

Related topics:Chailey Heritage FoundationUckfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.