East Sussex National stages Food, Drink & Makers Festival to support Chailey Heritage Foundation
The East Sussex National at Little Hosted, Uckfield, held a Food, Drink & Makers Festival to support Chailey Heritage Foundation.
The day was designed to celebrate the talents of local makers and suppliers of regional delights.
There was a variety of activities including a raffle, face painting, bouncy castle, live music, and captivating demonstrations from skilled crafters and producers.
It was an occasion filled with fun for the whole family!
Entry was by voluntary donation to support Chailey Heritage Foundation.
Joy Dyson from Chailey Heritage Foundation said: "We would like to thank the East Sussex National for hosting the day, and indeed supporting us.
"The day was a great success, and we thank everyone who supported it and came along."
