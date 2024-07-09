East Sussex National stages Food, Drink & Makers Festival to support Chailey Heritage Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Sussex National at Little Hosted, Uckfield, held a Food, Drink & Makers Festival to support Chailey Heritage Foundation.

The day was designed to celebrate the talents of local makers and suppliers of regional delights.

There was a variety of activities including a raffle, face painting, bouncy castle, live music, and captivating demonstrations from skilled crafters and producers.

It was an occasion filled with fun for the whole family!

East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa.

Entry was by voluntary donation to support Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Joy Dyson from Chailey Heritage Foundation said: "We would like to thank the East Sussex National for hosting the day, and indeed supporting us.