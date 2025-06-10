East Sussex organisations urged to apply as Wave Community Bank marks 25 years with £500 community giveaway

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Wave Community Bank is calling on local residents across East Sussex to nominate community organisations for a special £500 award recognising outstanding voluntary and charitable work.

The giveaway is open to VCSE organisations (voluntary, charity, social enterprise or non-profit) operating in East Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Kent, Medway, and Bexley — with a particular focus on celebrating unsung heroes who go above and beyond to support their communities.

“We’ve been committed to helping people thrive financially and socially for 25 years,” said a Wave Community Bank spokesperson. “This award is our way of saying thank you to the organisations making a real difference — often quietly and without fanfare.”

How to Nominate

Do you know a local organisation doing incredible work in East Sussex? Whether it’s helping families in crisis, running foodbanks, supporting mental health, or empowering young people — Wave wants to hear about it.

📍 Eligible areas: East Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Kent, Medway, Bexley

📅 Deadline for nominations: 30 June 2025

What Happens Next?

Shortlisting in July – A panel will select the top 10 nominations.

– A panel will select the top 10 nominations. Public vote in August – Stories and bios of the top 10 will be shared on Wave’s social media channels.

– Stories and bios of the top 10 will be shared on Wave’s social media channels. Winner announced in September – The winning organisation will receive £500, plus a celebratory podcast feature and social media spotlight.

Wave Community Bank is a not-for-profit co-operative offering ethical savings and affordable loans, and its work across East Sussex and the South East has helped thousands of people build stronger financial futures.

“Local organisations are the backbone of our towns and villages,” said the spokesperson. “Now’s the time to give them the recognition — and support — they truly deserve.”