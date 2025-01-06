East Sussex parents urged not to delay as primary school deadline approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents and carers have just 10 days left to apply for primary school places for new starters.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application process for children due to start school in September 2025 closes on Wednesday, January 15.

Although parents and carers cannot choose their child’s school, they can state a preference for up to three schools ahead of the application deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mapping system on the council’s website enables parents to search for schools in their community area, making it easier for families to find their local schools.

ESCC

Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, said: “It is really important parents and carers submit their application on time - every year there are families whose children would have secured a place at their preferred school, if it were not for the fact that their application missed the deadline.

“While there is no guarantee that a child will be allocated a place at their preferred school, last year over 93 per cent of children in the county were given a place at their first preference school. This compares to just 63 per cent for late applications.”

Applications received after the deadline will still be considered but all on-time preferences will be allocated places first. This means that if an application is late, the child has a much lower chance of being offered a place at a preferred school, even if they live close to it or have siblings already attending there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places are allocated based on the council’s admissions policy, or the policy adopted by the relevant academy, church, free school or neighbouring authority, which are available to all parents at the time of applying.

Children are not automatically given a place at their local school. If a school is oversubscribed and was not included in a child’s list of preferences, a place at a school some distance away could be offered instead.

Parents are also reminded to include three school preferences on the application form. When only one school is selected and there is no space available, the applicant will be allocated the first school with an available place.

Cllr Standley continued: “Following the busyness of the festive period, there are likely to be families who have not yet completed their child’s application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With just 10 days left until the deadline for applications, I would urge parents and carers to make sure that they submit the necessary online forms on time.”

Information about applying for a primary school place including details of East Sussex schools and the primary community areas can be found online at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/education-learning/schools/apply-for-a-school-place/apply-for-a-primary-or-junior-school

Anyone needing help with their application can email [email protected] or call 0300 3309472 between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

Parents and carers will be notified of their child’s school place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.