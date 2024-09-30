East Sussex School of Circus Arts delivers creative teambuilding solutions for the NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex’s only Big Top circus school, the Hailsham-based East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA), which runs a wide variety of training courses covering all key circus performance skills, and a BTEC Level 3 in Circus and Performing Arts, has been commissioned by The NHS to deliver creative circus skills sessions to help teambuilding amongst its teams.

The NHS commissioned ESSCA to host two 90-minute sessions with doctors and nurses at The Royal Marsden Hospitals in Chelsea and Sutton. “Circus skills may seem a strange way to bring people together and help to build and strengthen trust between teams, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Renato Pires, the Founder and Owner of ESSCA.

“The doctors and nurses are constantly on the go and extremely busy, so we wanted to maximise the sessions to make the most of their precious time,” continued Renato. “After an introduction and safety run through, each circus skill was demonstrated and performed by the ESSCA team and then I explained to everyone how they could participate in a fun, entertaining and engaging way.

“The doctors and nurses took part in two circus skills – Juggling and Tight Rope Walking. Juggling brings coordination and multi-tasking skills to the forefront, whilst Tight Rope Walking is not only good for posture and balance, but it also demonstrates - in a tangible way – risk taking and building trust in each other.”

ESSCA's Christopher Adams, Demonstrating The Tightrope to NHS Participants

The Tight Rope line was positioned half a metre above the ground and each participant took turns in learning the core techniques needed to master the skill. “From the initial attempts with hands-on support from my team and I, the doctors and nurses progressed to crossing the tight rope with minimal support. They championed and each other and had fun whilst learning,” added Renato. “The sense of collaboration, a shared purpose and goal was so positive for everyone.”

Team building exercises, such as learning a Circus Skill, can help with collaboration and communication, nurture trust and also build camaraderie, create new contacts and friendships, especially in groups where the individuals can, or are, either working in silos, different departments of an organisation or working remotely.

“Seeing the doctors and nurses enjoy the sessions was great. They were communicating with each other, sharing tactics on getting to grips with each skill and having fun at the same time.

“They were all focused and gave 100% and worked exceptionally well with each other. It was wonderful to see doctors and nurses - who don’t usually work together - joining forces and creating lasting connections.

Renato Pires, Founder and Owner of The East Sussex School of Circus Arts

“At ESSCA, we are dedicated to inspiring and engaging with people of all ages, backgrounds and careers and we hope that we will be able to deliver more Circus Skills sessions to other NHS departments, doctors, nurses and hospitals in the future,” Renato concluded.