East Sussex School of Circus Arts travels to Guernsey

Young performers learn the ropes at Circus Summer Camp.

This week, young performers from Rebellion Allstars have been busy mastering new circus skills at the annual Circus Summer Camp, co-hosted by local coach Stephanie Street and Michaela Street and special guest international circus educator Renato Pires of the East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA).

The week-long camp will culminate in a vibrant showcase at the Performing Arts Centre this Saturday, where students will demonstrate their new talents for family and friends.

The Circus Summer Camp offers local children a unique opportunity to develop confidence, creativity, and physical abilities through a diverse range of circus arts—including aerial silks, juggling, and tight-wire balancing. For many participants, the camp is a highlight of their summer, providing a fun, inclusive environment where everyone is encouraged to try something new.

Renato Pires - Founder of East Sussex School of Circus Arts.

“It’s really fun, and you’re never not trying something new,” said Hollie Downes, age 10, who especially enjoyed learning aerial silks and looks forward to performing at the showcase.

Returning campers Cai Hoyte and Mia Larbalestier, both 16, said they “loved learning new circus skills” and appreciated the chance to share what they’ve accomplished with the community. “It’s nice to show people what we’ve learned through the week,” Mia added.

Inspired by a desire to bring something truly unique to the island, coach Stephanie Street helped launch the camp to introduce circus arts to Guernsey’s young people.

This year, the Guernsey Circus Camp welcomed visiting coach Renato Pires, founder of ESSCA, who travelled from the UK to share his expertise and passion for circus education.

Rebellion Allstars summer camp with coach Renato Pires and Stephanie Street.

“The circus should be for everyone,” said Mr. Pires highlighting the inclusive and non-competitive nature of circus arts. “We hope the children take away more than just new skills—friendships, resilience, and teamwork are at the heart of what we do.”

Throughout the week, coaches have been impressed by the enthusiasm and positivity of the students. “I’m most excited to see the children’s personalities shining on stage,” Mr. Pires said.

The final showcase will take place on Saturday at 2pm at the The Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts where young performers will share their energy, creativity, and accomplishments in a dazzling display for family and friends.

For more information about ESSCA’s circus education programs—including BTEC qualifications, after-school classes, and holiday camps—visit https://eastsussexschoolofcircusarts.co.uk or contact [email protected].

About ESSCA

The East Sussex School of Circus Arts is the UK’s only dedicated Big Top circus school, offering accredited sixth form education, after-school classes, holiday camps, and inclusive programs for all ages and abilities.