East Sussex Slimming World groups are touching hearts and changing lives

All together the members of the 21 Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seahaven Slimming World groups are now 70,560lb's, or 5040 stones lighter than they were in January last year

The members, who attend their group every week follow Slimming World's Food Optimising eating plan. A flexible eating plan based on scientific research that help people create healthy eating habits that can be maintained long term. Slimming world understands that taking control of your lifestyle and breaking old habits can be tough at times. And that's why food optimising, together with the support you'll get in group each week has the psychology of behaviour change baked in, to bring superb sustainable success. the generous flexible easy eating plan is safe for everyone including mums to be, new mums and those with diabetes.

The groups are lead by a team of Consultants who support and inspire members having lost weight with Slimming World themselves. They understand the ups and downs of slimming and can offer help and advice based on their training and their own journey. With over 112 years experience of transforming lives between them, helping members make permanent positive eating changes for life-long slimming success. The warm, friendly groups are the very best place to learn how to lose weight and get all the support members need to achieve their weight-loss targets and stay there for life.

Team Developer Beckie Wigginton says "we are delighted that our members have lost weight so beautifully, it has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families lives. It has been a year that changed so much for so many, I have seen 1000's of awards go out including a couple of 10 stone awards, a club 50 (a member lost 50% of their body weight) and countless Target awards. Supporting people to make real changes for life - there's no better job satisfaction than that."