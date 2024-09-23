East Sussex supporters go the distance for Hospice Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seasoned runner and Olympic torch bearer Derek Mepham of Heathfield and first-timer Alison Stitt of Rotherfield were among more than 1,000 people who pounded the streets for Hospice Run.

Paralympian Will Bayley added to the Olympic spirit as he started runners off to complete one of four routes, including a family fun run, 5km, 10k and half marathon, to raise funds for Hospice in the Weald on Sunday (15th).

Back from the Paris Paralympics where he won Silver in the men’s table tennis finals, Will gave words of encouragement to the crowds at the event in Tunbridge Wells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s a massive honour to start Hospice Run, it’s for a charity very close to my heart. You’ve all got your reasons for taking part. Every step you take along the way, think of those people you are helping, you should be so proud of yourselves.”

Paralympian Will Bayley with Alison Stitt and Derek Mepham at Hospice Run.

Long-standing Hospice supporter Derek Mepham marked the Olympic year by carrying the gold torch he held as an official torch bearer in Pevensey Bay in 2012. He was nominated for the honour for completing 10 marathons and raising more than £40,000 for Hospice in the Weald.

"I first started running for the Hospice 40 years ago to raise funds to benefit people in our community. Since then we've known people who have been cared for by the Hospice - it’s always been special," said Derek, now aged 74, who was accompanied by wife Irene, with the pair achieving first and second place in the 10k Veterans' category.

He added: “We are pleased with our times. I haven't taken part in Hospice Run for some time but this being an Olympic year, I thought I’d bring the torch back out. It’s fantastic to have Will Bayley here too. We’ve had a lot of support. The atmosphere is excellent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, running the event for the first time was Alison Stitt, who completed the 10k. “This is the first time I’ve taken part. It’s been a case of getting out there every day for training, headspace and wellbeing. The atmosphere is fabulous, I just loved it! It was hilly but I live in a hilly village called Rotherfield so I’m used to that. I've got my family here supporting me too; it's a privilege to be here.”

Running to the beat with Old School Samba.

Alison was delighted to discover she is the event’s top fundraiser, raising more than £3,000. She said: “My friends have been bombarded with requests to sponsor me and I am so grateful for their generosity. I wanted to do Hospice Run as I said goodbye to someone very special in June and was just blown away by care, compassion and empathy the Hospice gave her.”

Hospice Fundraising Director Alison Mitchell said: “A big thank you to every person who ran, sponsored, cheered or volunteered to raise more than £77,000 - with funds still coming in. The Hospice is reliant on support like this to fund our free care for those in East Sussex and Kent. Thanks to you, we can help people in our community facing terminal illness to spend precious time with their loved ones, making memories that last.”

For more details and to see race times, visitHospice in the Weald's website.