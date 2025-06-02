East Sussex thanks local volunteers

Volunteers across East Sussex are being thanked for the contribution they make to their local communities.

East Sussex County Council is backing Volunteers Week, which runs from June 2, and joining the national campaign to celebrate the invaluable efforts of volunteers county wide.

In East Sussex almost half of adults (46 per cent) formally volunteer at least once a year, and 115,000 adults give their time to help local charities, voluntary groups and community organisations at least once a month.

As well as having a positive impact on the local community and economy, volunteering can help improve people’s mental and physical health as individuals make new friendships, learn new skills and gain work experience.

Eastbourne Trampoline, set up by volunteer Danny

Cllr Carl Maynard, the county council’s lead member for adult social care and health, said: “In East Sussex we are fortunate that we have an extremely active volunteering community.

“Local volunteers are a valuable presence in many of our communities, helping out in places as diverse as sports clubs, libraries, schools and hospitals.

“By giving up just a small amount of their own time, people can make a real difference to their community and to their own lives - boosting their confidence, gaining new skills and improving their mental and physical health.”

Danny recently set up and volunteers at Eastbourne Trampoline, a trampoline club with the emphasis on ‘fun first’.

He initially started volunteering with his sister's football team, helping with training and summer tournaments, and continued volunteering at sports clubs while at university.

Danny said: “I volunteered because I loved seeing happy faces before, during and after activities.”

After university, Danny explored opportunities to work in sport but with a focus on community rather than competition. Growing up with a hearing impairment, Danny struggled in team sports and found that competition took the fun away from practice.

Danny continued: “Becoming partially blind in 2020 re-emphasised my interest in ‘fun first’ sport.”

At Eastbourne Trampoline, as well volunteering himself, Danny offers volunteering opportunities for others to do the same, helping to make ‘fun-first’ trampolining an option in the local area.

The Tribe online platform, which was launched in East Sussex by the county council last year, can help people find local volunteering opportunities.

In East Sussex, Tribe is working in partnership with Rother Voluntary Action, Hastings Voluntary Action and Wealden, and Eastbourne, and Lewes Voluntary Action (3VA), and all their volunteering opportunities are listed on the platform.

People can also volunteer with the county council. Opportunities include joining the People Bank to help shape adult social care services, being a library volunteer or volunteering at a family hub.

For more information on volunteering in East Sussex visit www.tribeproject.org/east-sussex-volunteering.