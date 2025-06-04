East Sussex Veterans’ Centre in the making in Hastings

The East Sussex Veterans Hub is on the move. It has acquired the café and first floor in the Media Centre, 45 Robertson Street, Hastings, which is under new ownership of Daisy’s Property Management Limited. With the landlord’s close co-operation and support, ESVH are making a quantum leap in its development programme with support for veterans running from the Centre by 28th June, Armed Forces Day.

The café space, now named the ‘Stand Easy Coffee Stop’ will be used to celebrate our veterans from all services and across East Sussex, as a special event. Thereafter, the Stand Easy will offer veterans, their families and the public an opportunity to ‘pop in’, meet friends and join in the many activities run by ESVH.

Bernard Stonestreet, CEO of ESVH, says, “This is a major development for ESVH, aimed at benefiting veterans and the community, in Hastings and East Sussex.It will evolve, with the Hub situated on the floors above, into a dedicated Veterans’ Centre.

There should be no reason for any veteran in East Sussex or their family to struggle in isolation if they require help, as the Centre will offer information, advice, and guidance, while also monitoring individuals’ recovery pathways and mentoring others where appropriate. Taking a holistic approach, this ‘one-stop shop’ safe environment will give immediate support for those challenged by mental ill health, with any involvement with the criminal justice system, addiction, or those who find themselves homeless.

Helena Dollimore MP for Hastings & Rye visits East Sussex Veterans Centre to meet veterans of ESVH and see how the new site is progressing.

“This is exactly what the Office of Veteran Affairs have recently announced they want to establish across the UK, and there is no reason why East Sussex should not be one of the first!”

The Centre, staffed by veterans and volunteers, will offer face-to-face intervention at the point of contact, while providing a retreat for veterans and their families to enjoy light refreshments in the cafe.

“None of this is possible without the close cooperation of many agencies, local authorities, other charities, the NHS, DWP, ESVH volunteers and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust. We are grateful for this ongoing support.” Stonestreet added.

The public is warmly welcome to visit the café on AF Day, 28th June from 10 am to 4 pm and witness our first step in providing a really accessible focal point for anyone who supports veterans.