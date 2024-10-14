East Sussex village house arranged as two flats goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A house arranged as two flats with large gardens near Lewes is coming up for auction next month.

Penlee in Lewes Road, Ringmer is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £500,000 to £550,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

The property is situated in this favoured residential location close to The Green in the heart of the popular East Sussex village of Ringmer located just under the South Downs.

SALE: Penlee in Lewes Road, Ringmer.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity with excellent road links to Lewes and Brighton via the nearby A27.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This attractive detached period property is currently arranged as a two-bedroom ground floor flat and a first floor two-bedroom flat.

“It requires some updating and refurbishment and offers an ideal opportunity as an investment once fully let or the potential to convert back to a single dwelling, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

There are good sized gardens surrounding the property with a southerly aspect to the rear on a site extending to 0.06 hectares (1.16 acres).

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/123/

Offered under instructions from Eastbourne borough Council, a terraced house in need of refurbishment at 3 Talbot Terrace in Lewes is listed with a freehold guide price of £400,000 to £425,000 and vacant possession.

The attractive bay-fronted terrace property is arranged over three floors and is in need of refurbishment throughout. It has an overgrown west-facing tiered rear garden with flower and shrub borders and a small front patio garden.

Richard added: “It has double glazing throughout, electric storage heaters and there is the potential to re-configure the accommodation to provide a good sized family home, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is situated in this popular residential location in the heart of Lewes town centre, close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities, including mainline station. There are excellent road links to Brighton, London and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A26.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/4/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.