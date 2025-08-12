East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service takes on second vet

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) are proud to announce that we have recently employed a second vet, meaning veterinary care is now on track to be provided seven days a week and hours on-site almost doubled.

WRAS have always prided itself on being able to provide top level care for the local wildlife in need, however due to small staffing sizes, assistance was – on occasion – required by vets in the local vicinity due to demand. By doubling the size of our modest veterinary team and taking on board a second practician, this means that a professional can now be on site every day when necessary, ensuring care can be provided quickly and with minimal stress to the animal that travelling further distances to alternative practices added.

With a fully equipped veterinary facility on-site, including recovery room, x-ray capabilities and small operating room, the team are now able to deal with a greater array of incidents, improving the chances of survival due to speed of diagnosis from admission.

WRAS Founding Director, Trevor Weeks said: “Over the past 40 years, I’ve witnessed so much heartbreaking suffering of our wildlife. My mission has always been to provide ethical, professional treatment to East Sussex's wildlife.

The team examining the wing of a pigeon casualty

"This new step ensures that – whilst every casualty is always reviewed by a vet when in our care, the speed in which a casualty is reviewed is now considerably quicker —emergencies seen within minutes—marking another major step in reducing wildlife’s suffering.”

Whilst it may only be a small growth in terms of numbers, the skills and opportunities this team expansion brings is immeasurable. We are incredibly proud of our vets, who act as the first line of interaction for many of the casualties that end up at our centre. Remaining cool and calm under pressure, the vets treat each casualty with respect and the always consider the best interests of the animal.

Whilst the vets we have as part of our incredible team may be paid employers, once animals leave the veterinary clinic, they are then cared for by our dedicated team volunteers. Should you wish to support WRAS, please consider donating at https://wildlifeambulance.org/donate/.

Any donation, however big or small, makes a huge difference, enabling us to purchase essential animal food to aid growth and strength, to specialist medical and animal care equipment.