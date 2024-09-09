Eastbourne 10k fundraises for Matthew 25 Mission

Sue Fry of Eastbourne Runs was proud to present a cheque for £2624 to local charity Matthew 25 Mission.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners of all abilities participated in the 6th Eastbourne 10k on June 23, starting and finishing at the iconic Bandstand and taking in much of the glorious seafront.

As per 2022, the chosen charity for the 2024 Eastbourne 10k was Matthew 25 Mission. Eastbourne Runs was delighted to donate £2624.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Eastbourne’s Brodie Hall, the charity provides around 175 meals a day. They offer a safe, warm space for breakfast, lunch, or both.

Eastbourne Runs Sue Fry presents cheque to the Matthew 25 Mission.

Each week at least 160 of their guests are helped in more depth by their key-working and outreach teams, either with housing, benefit advice, addiction advice and support or anything else they need.

Liz Lumber from Eastbourne Runs said: "We were delighted to host the event for all abilities to enjoy and to raise funds for such a worthy cause at the same time."

Next year's chosen charity for the 10k is the local JPK project. Entry via:- https://www.eastbourneruns.co.uk/