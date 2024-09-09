Eastbourne 10k fundraises for Matthew 25 Mission
Runners of all abilities participated in the 6th Eastbourne 10k on June 23, starting and finishing at the iconic Bandstand and taking in much of the glorious seafront.
As per 2022, the chosen charity for the 2024 Eastbourne 10k was Matthew 25 Mission. Eastbourne Runs was delighted to donate £2624.00.
At Eastbourne’s Brodie Hall, the charity provides around 175 meals a day. They offer a safe, warm space for breakfast, lunch, or both.
Each week at least 160 of their guests are helped in more depth by their key-working and outreach teams, either with housing, benefit advice, addiction advice and support or anything else they need.
Liz Lumber from Eastbourne Runs said: "We were delighted to host the event for all abilities to enjoy and to raise funds for such a worthy cause at the same time."
Next year's chosen charity for the 10k is the local JPK project. Entry via:- https://www.eastbourneruns.co.uk/
