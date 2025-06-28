Eastbourne 10k runners make donation to local JPK Project

By Sue Fry
Contributor
Published 28th Jun 2025, 21:01 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:24 BST
Sue Fry & Liz Lumber of Eastbourne Runs were delighted to donate £2045 to local charity, The JPK Project.

The sun was out for the 500 runners participating in the Eastbourne 10k on Sunday 22nd June.

Race organiser Liz Lumber said

‘ Sue and I were thrilled to once again make a donation to a very worthy local charity by hosting the race. We are proud to have raised over £20,000 for various local causes by hosting the 10k over the last 7 years.’

Smiles all round - Eastbourne 10k tail walkers!placeholder image
Smiles all round - Eastbourne 10k tail walkers!

Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the new Eastbourne 5k on Sunday 14th September, which also has a free mini mile, starting and finishing at Holywell. This time, the event will be raising money for Adi’s Sunshine Fund. Entry to the race is via the Eastbourne Runs Website.

