Eastbourne 10k runners make donation to local JPK Project
The sun was out for the 500 runners participating in the Eastbourne 10k on Sunday 22nd June.
Race organiser Liz Lumber said
‘ Sue and I were thrilled to once again make a donation to a very worthy local charity by hosting the race. We are proud to have raised over £20,000 for various local causes by hosting the 10k over the last 7 years.’
Next up for Eastbourne Runs is the new Eastbourne 5k on Sunday 14th September, which also has a free mini mile, starting and finishing at Holywell. This time, the event will be raising money for Adi’s Sunshine Fund. Entry to the race is via the Eastbourne Runs Website.