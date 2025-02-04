Eastbourne and South Downs Philatelic Society holds its first afternoon meeting

The Eastbourne & South Downs Philatelic Society had a very successful first afternoon meeting. The meeting was held in the Community Room at Tesco Superstore, Lottbridge Drove. Fourteen members enjoyed a relaxed and entertaining afternoon, showing their stamps, postal history items and postcards. While the members were engrossed at the meeting, a number of their partners took the opportunity to do their shopping.

The Eastbourne & South Downs Philatelic Society was founded in 1936, and caters for all aspects of the hobby, be it stamps by country or theme, postal history or postcards.

It has the largest membership than any similar club in Sussex. This is mainly due to the friendly atmosphere and the varied programme. The normal meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month at the Broadway United Church Hall, Lindfield Road, BN22 0AS.

The afternoon meeting was to cater for those members who find it difficult to attend the normal meetings in the dark, winter evenings. Due to its success and positive feedback, it has been decided to add afternoon meetings on the 3rd Thursday of the month to the programme.

The next meeting will be at Tesco on 20th February. Everyone is welcome to come along.