Eastbourne artists come out to party!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Six artists who were filmed as part of The Beacon’s Communities by the Coast series were treated to a dinner party and games night at The Da Vinci Hotel in Eastbourne.
The event allowed the artists to mix and mingle and to use their creative skills for play rather than for work.
The Beacon general manager Mark Powell said the evening had been enjoyed by everybody. “Artists are used to working on their own and to devote their time to specific commissions or orders.
“We wanted the event to allow them to meet others from the creative community, to relax and to have fun with their artistic skills in a playful and safe environment.”
The artists who attended were Judith Alder and Fenya Sharkey, who had exhibitions in The Beacon earlier this year, Alice Hesketh, Arlene Toth, Clive Jarman and Tatiana Butt.
The session was facilitated by Richard Potter who runs local initiative Creativity For Wellbeing.
The evening was sponsored by The Beacon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.